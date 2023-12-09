Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Des Moines County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Des Moines County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Des Moines County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Valley Christian School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Danville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.