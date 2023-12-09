How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
- Cincinnati is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 77th.
- The Bearcats record 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers allow (70.1).
- Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.9% the Bearcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 252nd.
- The Musketeers put up 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Bearcats give up (65).
- Xavier has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Cincinnati scored 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).
- The Bearcats gave up 67.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
- Looking at three-pointers, Cincinnati performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.
- At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
- Beyond the arc, Xavier knocked down more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
