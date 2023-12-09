How to Watch the Cal Poly vs. Fresno State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Cal Poly Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cal Poly vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 68.7 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 68.9 the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- Fresno State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 68.9 points.
- Cal Poly has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
- The 55.1 points per game the Mustangs put up are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
- When Cal Poly puts up more than 59.0 points, it is 2-2.
- When Fresno State gives up fewer than 55.1 points, it is 4-1.
- The Mustangs shoot 38.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs shoot 42.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Mustangs concede.
Cal Poly Leaders
- Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG%
- Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Sydney Bourland: 6.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Ania McNicholas: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Annika Shah: 10.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
Fresno State Leaders
Cal Poly Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 86-32
|Maples Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|@ Seattle U
|W 68-43
|Redhawk Center
|11/28/2023
|@ USC
|L 85-44
|Galen Center
|12/9/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Montana
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Portland State
|L 72-61
|Save Mart Center
|12/2/2023
|UCSD
|W 71-52
|Save Mart Center
|12/6/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|L 77-68
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
