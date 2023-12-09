The Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Cal Poly Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
  • TV: ESPN+
Cal Poly vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 68.7 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 68.9 the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • Fresno State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 68.9 points.
  • Cal Poly has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
  • The 55.1 points per game the Mustangs put up are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
  • When Cal Poly puts up more than 59.0 points, it is 2-2.
  • When Fresno State gives up fewer than 55.1 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Mustangs shoot 38.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 42.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Mustangs concede.

Cal Poly Leaders

  • Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG%
  • Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
  • Sydney Bourland: 6.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Ania McNicholas: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Annika Shah: 10.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

Fresno State Leaders

Cal Poly Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Stanford L 86-32 Maples Pavilion
11/21/2023 @ Seattle U W 68-43 Redhawk Center
11/28/2023 @ USC L 85-44 Galen Center
12/9/2023 Fresno State - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Montana - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Portland State L 72-61 Save Mart Center
12/2/2023 UCSD W 71-52 Save Mart Center
12/6/2023 CSU Fullerton L 77-68 Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Sacramento State - Save Mart Center
12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center

