The Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Cal Poly Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Poly vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 68.7 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 68.9 the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Fresno State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 68.9 points.

Cal Poly has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.

The 55.1 points per game the Mustangs put up are the same as the Bulldogs give up.

When Cal Poly puts up more than 59.0 points, it is 2-2.

When Fresno State gives up fewer than 55.1 points, it is 4-1.

The Mustangs shoot 38.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Mustangs concede.

Cal Poly Leaders

Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG% Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Sydney Bourland: 6.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

6.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ania McNicholas: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Annika Shah: 10.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

Fresno State Leaders

Cal Poly Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2023 @ Stanford L 86-32 Maples Pavilion 11/21/2023 @ Seattle U W 68-43 Redhawk Center 11/28/2023 @ USC L 85-44 Galen Center 12/9/2023 Fresno State - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/16/2023 Montana - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/21/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest

Fresno State Schedule