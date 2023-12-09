The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2) face the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

Cal Poly vs. Fresno State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

5:00 PM ET

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Natalia Ackerman: 10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Mary Carter: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Sydney Bourland: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Annika Shah: 11.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Ania McNicholas: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

