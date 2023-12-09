Cal Poly vs. Fresno State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's game that pits the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) against the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Poly, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Mustangs lost their last game 85-44 against USC on Tuesday.
The Mustangs are coming off of an 85-44 loss to USC in their most recent game on Tuesday. The Bulldogs head into this game on the heels of a 77-68 loss to CSU Fullerton on Wednesday. Mary Carter scored a team-best 11 points for the Mustangs in the loss. The Bulldogs got a team-high 18 points from Taija Sta. Maria in the loss.
Cal Poly vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
Cal Poly vs. Fresno State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Poly 68, Fresno State 58
Top 25 Predictions
Cal Poly Schedule Analysis
- The Mustangs' best win this season came against the Idaho Vandals, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 172) in our computer rankings. The Mustangs took home the 65-55 win on the road on November 8.
- The Mustangs have four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.
Fresno State Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Bulldogs took down the Long Beach State Beach at home on November 21 by a score of 74-65.
- Fresno State has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
Fresno State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-65 at home over Long Beach State (No. 132) on November 21
- 71-52 at home over UCSD (No. 261) on December 2
- 70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 268) on November 25
- 74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 303) on November 15
Cal Poly Leaders
- Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 49.1 FG%
- Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Sydney Bourland: 6.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Ania McNicholas: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Annika Shah: 10.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
Fresno State Leaders
- Mia Jacobs: 12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Sta. Maria: 9.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Keely Brown: 10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Kylee Fox: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.2 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
- Sydney Dethman: 7.9 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Cal Poly Performance Insights
- The Mustangs have a -96 scoring differential, falling short by 13.8 points per game. They're putting up 55.1 points per game to rank 324th in college basketball and are allowing 68.9 per outing to rank 263rd in college basketball.
Fresno State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game, with a +97 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (148th in college basketball) and give up 59.0 per outing (96th in college basketball).
