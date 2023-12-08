Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Friday's schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket in college basketball. Among those games is the DePaul Blue Demons taking on the Miami Hurricanes.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
North Dakota State Bison vs. Drake Bulldogs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Knapp Center
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Drake
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Navy Midshipmen vs. Dartmouth Big Green
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Edward Leede Arena
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
How to Watch Navy vs. Dartmouth
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Colgate Raiders
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cotterell Court
- Location: Hamilton, New York
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Colgate
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Binghamton Bearcats
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Venue: Binghamton University Events Center
- Location: Binghamton, New York
How to Watch Canisius vs. Binghamton
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
DePaul Blue Demons vs. Miami Hurricanes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Watsco Center
- Location: Coral Gables, Florida
How to Watch DePaul vs. Miami (FL)
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
High Point Panthers vs. Davidson Wildcats
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: John M. Belk Arena
- Location: Davidson, North Carolina
How to Watch High Point vs. Davidson
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Merrimack Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hammel Court
- Location: North Andover, Massachusetts
How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Merrimack
- TV: NESN Plus
Houston Cougars vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
- Location: Commerce, Texas
How to Watch Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSB Gauchos vs. Pacific Tigers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center
- Location: Stockton, California
How to Watch UCSB vs. Pacific
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana State Bobcats vs. Saint Mary's Gaels
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion
- Location: Moraga, California
How to Watch Montana State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
