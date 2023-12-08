Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Warren County, Iowa today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martensdale-St Marys Jr/Sr High School at Southeast Warren High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- Conference: Pride of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.