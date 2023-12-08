The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Troy Brown Jr., face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Brown, in his most recent game (December 6 win against the Spurs), posted eight points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Troy Brown Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 4.9 6.7 Rebounds -- 2.7 3.3 Assists -- 0.8 1.0 PRA -- 8.4 11 PR -- 7.6 10



Troy Brown Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Brown has made 1.5 shots per game, which adds up to 2.9% of his team's total makes.

The Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 111.4 points per contest, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.4 assists per game.

Troy Brown Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 18 6 4 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.