Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - December 8
The Minnesota Timberwolves' (16-4) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Friday, December 8 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) at FedExForum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Timberwolves came out on top in their last matchup 102-94 against the Spurs on Wednesday. Mike Conley scored 18 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan McLaughlin
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|9.5
|2.2
|1.3
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.