The Montana State Bobcats (3-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion.

Saint Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 61.9 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 62.3 the Gaels give up.

Montana State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.9 points.

The Gaels record only 1.9 fewer points per game (60) than the Bobcats allow (61.9).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 1-2 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

When Montana State gives up fewer than 60 points, it is 3-1.

This year the Gaels are shooting 43.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Bobcats give up.

The Bobcats shoot 37.9% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Gaels allow.

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Ali Bamberger: 8.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Tayla Dalton: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 11 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

11 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Hannah Rapp: 8.5 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

8.5 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Leia Hanafin: 3.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Montana State Leaders

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 N.C. A&T W 73-65 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/25/2023 Illinois State L 62-51 University Credit Union Pavilion 12/2/2023 @ Cal L 74-69 Haas Pavilion 12/8/2023 Montana State - University Credit Union Pavilion 12/10/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center 12/16/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Montana State Schedule