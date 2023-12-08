How to Watch the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
The Montana State Bobcats (3-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion.
Saint Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 61.9 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 62.3 the Gaels give up.
- Montana State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.9 points.
- The Gaels record only 1.9 fewer points per game (60) than the Bobcats allow (61.9).
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 1-2 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
- When Montana State gives up fewer than 60 points, it is 3-1.
- This year the Gaels are shooting 43.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Bobcats give up.
- The Bobcats shoot 37.9% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Gaels allow.
Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders
- Ali Bamberger: 8.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Tayla Dalton: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 11 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Hannah Rapp: 8.5 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Leia Hanafin: 3.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Montana State Leaders
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 73-65
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Illinois State
|L 62-51
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Cal
|L 74-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/8/2023
|Montana State
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Montana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|JMU
|L 65-62
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/2/2023
|@ Portland
|L 73-64
|Chiles Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Washington
|L 55-50
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/8/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Worthington Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Worthington Arena
