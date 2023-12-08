Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State December 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Montana State Bobcats (3-3) meet the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Ali Bamberger: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Hannah Rapp: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tayla Dalton: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Leia Hanafin: 2.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
