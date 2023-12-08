Friday's contest that pits the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) versus the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) at University Credit Union Pavilion should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Montana State. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on December 8.

The Gaels are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Cal in their most recent game on Saturday.

The Gaels are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Cal in their most recent game on Saturday. The Bobcats' most recent outing was a 55-50 loss to Washington on Tuesday. In the loss, Tayla Dalton paced the Gaels with 19 points. Natalie Picton scored a team-best 10 points for the Bobcats in the loss.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 62, Saint Mary's (CA) 61

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Gaels defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters 52-37 on November 14.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Mary's (CA) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins

52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 135) on November 14

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 176) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 258) on November 12

Montana State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bobcats beat the New Mexico Lobos 75-57 on November 23.

Montana State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Montana State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over New Mexico (No. 142) on November 23

62-49 at home over San Jose State (No. 218) on November 14

60-53 on the road over North Dakota (No. 267) on November 19

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Ali Bamberger: 8.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Dalton: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 11.0 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

11.0 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Hannah Rapp: 8.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

8.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Leia Hanafin: 3.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Montana State Leaders

Katelynn Limardo: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.9 FG%

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.9 FG% Marah Dykstra: 7.9 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.9 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Madison Hall: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Taylor Janssen: 7.6 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (scoring 60.0 points per game to rank 275th in college basketball while allowing 62.3 per outing to rank 145th in college basketball) and have a -18 scoring differential overall.

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 61.9 points per game (256th in college basketball) and conceding 61.9 (135th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.