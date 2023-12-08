Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 8
Friday's contest that pits the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) versus the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) at University Credit Union Pavilion should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Montana State. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on December 8.
The Gaels are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Cal in their most recent game on Saturday. The Bobcats' most recent outing was a 55-50 loss to Washington on Tuesday. In the loss, Tayla Dalton paced the Gaels with 19 points. Natalie Picton scored a team-best 10 points for the Bobcats in the loss.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Montana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana State 62, Saint Mary's (CA) 61
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Gaels defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters 52-37 on November 14.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Mary's (CA) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.
Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 135) on November 14
- 73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 176) on November 24
- 61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 258) on November 12
Montana State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bobcats beat the New Mexico Lobos 75-57 on November 23.
- Montana State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).
Montana State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 75-57 over New Mexico (No. 142) on November 23
- 62-49 at home over San Jose State (No. 218) on November 14
- 60-53 on the road over North Dakota (No. 267) on November 19
Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders
- Ali Bamberger: 8.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Dalton: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 11.0 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Hannah Rapp: 8.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Leia Hanafin: 3.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Montana State Leaders
- Katelynn Limardo: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.9 FG%
- Marah Dykstra: 7.9 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Madison Hall: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Taylor Janssen: 7.6 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights
- The Gaels have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (scoring 60.0 points per game to rank 275th in college basketball while allowing 62.3 per outing to rank 145th in college basketball) and have a -18 scoring differential overall.
Montana State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 61.9 points per game (256th in college basketball) and conceding 61.9 (135th in college basketball).
