Rudy Gobert will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a 102-94 win over the Spurs (his last action) Gobert posted 16 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 14.9 Rebounds 11.5 12.1 11.3 Assists -- 1.1 0.9 PRA -- 26.6 27.1 PR -- 25.5 26.2



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Gobert is responsible for attempting 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

Gobert's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.3 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies concede 25.4 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 25 13 4 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.