If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Polk County, Iowa, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Des Moines Christian School at Interstate 35 Truro High School