Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Plymouth County, Iowa today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridge View High School at Kingsley-Pierson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kingsley, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
