How to Watch the Pacific vs. UCSB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCSB Gauchos (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Pacific Tigers (5-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.
Pacific Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pacific vs. UCSB Scoring Comparison
- The Gauchos average the same points per game as the Tigers give up (70.3).
- When it scores more than 70.3 points, UCSB is 4-0.
- Pacific is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.
- The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (68.6) than the Gauchos give up (62.4).
- Pacific has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
- When UCSB allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 4-1.
- This season the Tigers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Gauchos concede.
- The Gauchos' 45.6 shooting percentage from the field is 4.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.
Pacific Leaders
- Anaya James: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Liz Smith: 14.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)
- Elizabeth Elliott: 13.9 PTS, 56.6 FG%
- Cecilia Holmberg: 10 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kadie Deaton: 13 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
UCSB Leaders
Pacific Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 76-66
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Temple
|W 79-78
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|L 96-65
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/8/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/20/2023
|Cal Maritime
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Weber State
|W 61-51
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|UC Santa Cruz
|W 87-46
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 73-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/17/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Life Pacific
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
