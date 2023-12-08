The UCSB Gauchos (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Pacific Tigers (5-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

Pacific Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pacific vs. UCSB Scoring Comparison

The Gauchos average the same points per game as the Tigers give up (70.3).

When it scores more than 70.3 points, UCSB is 4-0.

Pacific is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (68.6) than the Gauchos give up (62.4).

Pacific has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.

When UCSB allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Tigers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Gauchos concede.

The Gauchos' 45.6 shooting percentage from the field is 4.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Pacific Leaders

Anaya James: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Liz Smith: 14.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

14.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46) Elizabeth Elliott: 13.9 PTS, 56.6 FG%

13.9 PTS, 56.6 FG% Cecilia Holmberg: 10 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kadie Deaton: 13 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

UCSB Leaders

Pacific Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 @ Arizona State L 76-66 Desert Financial Arena 12/2/2023 Temple W 79-78 Desert Financial Arena 12/6/2023 @ Northern Arizona L 96-65 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome 12/8/2023 UCSB - Alex G. Spanos Center 12/16/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid 12/20/2023 Cal Maritime - Alex G. Spanos Center

UCSB Schedule