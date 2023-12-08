The Pacific Tigers (4-1) will meet the UCSB Gauchos (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Pacific vs. UCSB Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

9:00 PM ET

Pacific Players to Watch

Anaya James: 13.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Liz Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Cecilia Holmberg: 11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Elizabeth Elliott: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Sydney Ward: 3.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

