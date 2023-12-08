Pacific vs. UCSB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 8
Friday's game between the UCSB Gauchos (5-2) and the Pacific Tigers (5-4) at Alex G. Spanos Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with UCSB taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 8.
The Tigers fell in their last game 96-65 against Northern Arizona on Wednesday.
The Tigers are coming off of a 96-65 loss to Northern Arizona in their most recent game on Wednesday. The Gauchos' last outing on Saturday ended in a 73-66 victory over Nevada. Anaya James totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Tigers. In the Gauchos' win, Alyssa Marin led the team with 22 points (adding one rebound and four assists).
Pacific vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
Pacific vs. UCSB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCSB 69, Pacific 68
Top 25 Predictions
Pacific Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers defeated the No. 124-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Butler Bulldogs, 77-66, on November 24, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Tigers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 losses (two).
Pacific 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-66 at home over Butler (No. 124) on November 24
- 79-78 over Temple (No. 132) on December 2
- 73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 220) on November 10
- 66-59 at home over Yale (No. 271) on November 20
- 67-54 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 276) on November 12
UCSB Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Gauchos beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 73-66 on December 2.
UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 172) on December 2
- 87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 207) on November 7
- 71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 223) on November 19
- 61-51 over Weber State (No. 309) on November 25
Pacific Leaders
- James: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Liz Smith: 14.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)
- Elizabeth Elliott: 13.9 PTS, 56.6 FG%
- Cecilia Holmberg: 10.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kadie Deaton: 13.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
UCSB Leaders
- Alexis Whitfield: 14.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Marin: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Anya Choice: 10.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Mary McMorris: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Skylar Burke: 6.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
Pacific Performance Insights
- The Tigers are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -16 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (151st in college basketball) and allow 70.3 per contest (286th in college basketball).
UCSB Performance Insights
- The Gauchos outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 118th in college basketball, and conceding 62.4 per contest, 148th in college basketball) and have a +55 scoring differential.
