Friday's game between the UCSB Gauchos (5-2) and the Pacific Tigers (5-4) at Alex G. Spanos Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with UCSB taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Tigers fell in their last game 96-65 against Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

The Tigers are coming off of a 96-65 loss to Northern Arizona in their most recent game on Wednesday. The Gauchos' last outing on Saturday ended in a 73-66 victory over Nevada. Anaya James totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Tigers. In the Gauchos' win, Alyssa Marin led the team with 22 points (adding one rebound and four assists).

Pacific vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Pacific vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 69, Pacific 68

Top 25 Predictions

Pacific Schedule Analysis

The Tigers defeated the No. 124-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Butler Bulldogs, 77-66, on November 24, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Tigers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 losses (two).

Pacific 2023-24 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Butler (No. 124) on November 24

79-78 over Temple (No. 132) on December 2

73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 220) on November 10

66-59 at home over Yale (No. 271) on November 20

67-54 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 276) on November 12

UCSB Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Gauchos beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 73-66 on December 2.

UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 172) on December 2

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 207) on November 7

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 223) on November 19

61-51 over Weber State (No. 309) on November 25

Pacific Leaders

James: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Liz Smith: 14.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

14.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46) Elizabeth Elliott: 13.9 PTS, 56.6 FG%

13.9 PTS, 56.6 FG% Cecilia Holmberg: 10.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kadie Deaton: 13.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

UCSB Leaders

Alexis Whitfield: 14.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

14.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Marin: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Anya Choice: 10.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Mary McMorris: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Skylar Burke: 6.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -16 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (151st in college basketball) and allow 70.3 per contest (286th in college basketball).

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 118th in college basketball, and conceding 62.4 per contest, 148th in college basketball) and have a +55 scoring differential.

