The Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1) will aim to prolong a five-game win streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) at home on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

The Wild have gone 4-4-2 over the past 10 games, scoring 28 total goals (seven power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.6%). They have conceded 26 goals to their opponents.

Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Friday's matchup.

Wild vs. Oilers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-185)

Oilers (-185) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Oilers Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 1-4-5 record in overtime matchups this season and a 9-11-4 overall record.

This season the Wild registered only one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.

When Minnesota has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 15 games, earning 18 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in nine games and registered eight points with a record of 4-5-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 7-5-2 (16 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 10 times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.08 18th 26th 3.48 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 3rd 33.4 Shots 30.9 15th 8th 28.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 11th 5th 26.25% Power Play % 18.6% 20th 17th 78.65% Penalty Kill % 71.76% 31st

Wild vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

