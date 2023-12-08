Nickeil Alexander-Walker NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - December 8
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Nickeil Alexander-Walker included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article we will look at Alexander-Walker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|6.7
|8.7
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.2
|2.3
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.5
|PRA
|--
|11.5
|13.5
|PR
|--
|8.9
|11
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|1.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Alexander-Walker's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, Alexander-Walker has made 2.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.3% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.8 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 111.4 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.
- On the glass, the Grizzlies are 21st in the NBA, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.
- The Grizzlies give up 25.4 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 14.5 makes per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/26/2023
|34
|9
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.