Mike Conley and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 102-94 win over the Spurs (his previous action) Conley produced 18 points, four assists and three steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Conley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.8 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.7 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.9 PRA -- 19.9 20.4 PR -- 13.8 13.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Conley is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Conley's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 10th in the league, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

The Grizzlies give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 25.4 per contest, 14th in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 29th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 32 18 4 10 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.