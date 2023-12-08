Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Marion County, Iowa is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Marion County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davis County High School at Knoxville High School
- Game Time: 2:40 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Knoxville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasantville High School at Van Meter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Knoxville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Knoxville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
