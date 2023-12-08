When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

  • In eight of 24 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus eight assists.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 2 1 1 21:37 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:35 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:45 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

