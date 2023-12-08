In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jon Merrill to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).

Merrill has zero points on the power play.

Merrill averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 2-1 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:25 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.