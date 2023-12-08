The North Dakota State Bison (4-4) face the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. North Dakota State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bison score just 2.6 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs give up (76.4).
  • North Dakota State is 3-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.
  • Drake's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 12.3 more points than the Bison allow (69).
  • Drake has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.
  • North Dakota State has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison allow to opponents (44.3%).
  • The Bison's 40.9 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Drake Leaders

  • Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
  • Anna Miller: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)
  • Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Taylor McAulay: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Courtney Becker: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 66.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Richmond L 74-66 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Maine W 72-56 Knapp Center
12/2/2023 @ Minnesota L 94-88 Williams Arena
12/8/2023 North Dakota State - Knapp Center
12/17/2023 Creighton - Knapp Center
12/21/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

