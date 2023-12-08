The North Dakota State Bison (4-4) face the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake vs. North Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Bison score just 2.6 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs give up (76.4).

North Dakota State is 3-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Drake's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.

The 81.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 12.3 more points than the Bison allow (69).

Drake has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.

North Dakota State has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

The Bulldogs are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison allow to opponents (44.3%).

The Bison's 40.9 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

19.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Anna Miller: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20) Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

16.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Taylor McAulay: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Courtney Becker: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 66.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Schedule