How to Watch the Drake vs. North Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The North Dakota State Bison (4-4) face the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake vs. North Dakota State Scoring Comparison
- The Bison score just 2.6 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs give up (76.4).
- North Dakota State is 3-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.
- Drake's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.
- The 81.3 points per game the Bulldogs score are 12.3 more points than the Bison allow (69).
- Drake has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.
- North Dakota State has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison allow to opponents (44.3%).
- The Bison's 40.9 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 53.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Anna Miller: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)
- Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Taylor McAulay: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Courtney Becker: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 66.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Richmond
|L 74-66
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Maine
|W 72-56
|Knapp Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 94-88
|Williams Arena
|12/8/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
