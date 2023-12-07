The UCLA Bruins (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Network

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Scoring Comparison

The Matadors score an average of 56.3 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 59.7 the Bruins give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.7 points, CSU Northridge is 2-1.

UCLA's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.3 points.

The Bruins put up 89.7 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 68.8 the Matadors allow.

UCLA is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

CSU Northridge has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 89.7 points.

This year the Bruins are shooting 51.0% from the field, 11.4% higher than the Matadors concede.

UCLA Leaders

Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 52.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.3 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 52.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Charisma Osborne: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43) Lauren Betts: 16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 81.4 FG%

16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 81.4 FG% Gabriela Jaquez: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

CSU Northridge Leaders

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 UConn W 78-67 John Gray Gymnasium 11/25/2023 Niagara W 97-46 John Gray Gymnasium 12/3/2023 @ Arkansas W 81-66 Bud Walton Arena 12/7/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion 12/10/2023 Florida State - Mohegan Sun Arena 12/18/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

CSU Northridge Schedule