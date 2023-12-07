How to Watch the UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Scoring Comparison
- The Matadors score an average of 56.3 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 59.7 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 59.7 points, CSU Northridge is 2-1.
- UCLA's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.3 points.
- The Bruins put up 89.7 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 68.8 the Matadors allow.
- UCLA is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
- CSU Northridge has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 89.7 points.
- This year the Bruins are shooting 51.0% from the field, 11.4% higher than the Matadors concede.
UCLA Leaders
- Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 52.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Charisma Osborne: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43)
- Lauren Betts: 16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 81.4 FG%
- Gabriela Jaquez: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)
CSU Northridge Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UConn
|W 78-67
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Niagara
|W 97-46
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 81-66
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/7/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
CSU Northridge Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Hope International
|L 64-60
|Matadome
|11/22/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 84-31
|Williams Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|L 58-48
|The Nest
|12/7/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Matadome
|12/18/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Matadome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.