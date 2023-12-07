The UCLA Bruins (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Scoring Comparison

  • The Matadors score an average of 56.3 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 59.7 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.7 points, CSU Northridge is 2-1.
  • UCLA's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.3 points.
  • The Bruins put up 89.7 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 68.8 the Matadors allow.
  • UCLA is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
  • CSU Northridge has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 89.7 points.
  • This year the Bruins are shooting 51.0% from the field, 11.4% higher than the Matadors concede.

UCLA Leaders

  • Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 52.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Charisma Osborne: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43)
  • Lauren Betts: 16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 81.4 FG%
  • Gabriela Jaquez: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

CSU Northridge Leaders

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UConn W 78-67 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Niagara W 97-46 John Gray Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Arkansas W 81-66 Bud Walton Arena
12/7/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion
12/10/2023 Florida State - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/18/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

CSU Northridge Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Hope International L 64-60 Matadome
11/22/2023 @ Minnesota L 84-31 Williams Arena
12/2/2023 @ Sacramento State L 58-48 The Nest
12/7/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
12/10/2023 San Diego - Matadome
12/18/2023 San Jose State - Matadome

