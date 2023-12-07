The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-3) will face the UCLA Bruins (4-0) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Lauren Betts: 19.5 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Charisma Osborne: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Gabriela Jaquez: 16.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kiki Rice: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Londynn Jones: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.