Thursday's contest between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (7-0) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) at Pauley Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-49 and heavily favors UCLA to come out on top. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Bruins took care of business in their most recent game 81-66 against Arkansas on Sunday.

Last time out, the Bruins won on Sunday 81-66 over Arkansas. The Matadors' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 58-48 loss to Sacramento State. Lauren Betts' team-leading 20 points paced the Bruins in the victory. Erica Adams' team-leading 13 points paced the Matadors in the loss.

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 88, CSU Northridge 49

UCLA Schedule Analysis

The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on November 24, when they beat the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-67.

The Bruins have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

UCLA has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

UCLA 2023-24 Best Wins

78-67 over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 24

77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 34) on November 17

81-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 3

92-49 at home over Purdue (No. 76) on November 6

90-52 at home over UC Riverside (No. 198) on November 9

CSU Northridge Schedule Analysis

The Matadors notched their best win of the season on November 6, when they took down the Utah State Aggies, who rank No. 301 in our computer rankings, 79-64.

The Matadors have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Bruins have one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 79th-most in the country.

UCLA Leaders

Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 52.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.3 PTS, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 52.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Charisma Osborne: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43) Betts: 16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 81.4 FG%

16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 81.4 FG% Gabriela Jaquez: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

CSU Northridge Leaders

Kayanna Spriggs: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG% Kaitlyn Elsholz: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 35.2 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 35.2 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.2 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.2 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Amiyah Ferguson: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.0 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.0 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32) Laney Amundsen: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 20.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (5-for-45)

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +210 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.0 points per game. They're putting up 89.7 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and are giving up 59.7 per outing to rank 106th in college basketball.

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors have been outscored by 12.5 points per game (posting 56.3 points per game, 309th in college basketball, while allowing 68.8 per outing, 266th in college basketball) and have a -75 scoring differential.

