The San Diego Toreros (3-5) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Diego State Aztecs (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego vs. San Diego State Scoring Comparison

The Aztecs' 66.7 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 66.6 the Toreros allow to opponents.

San Diego State is 4-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

San Diego's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.

The Toreros record 64.1 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 65.0 the Aztecs give up.

San Diego has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 65.0 points.

San Diego State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 64.1 points.

The Toreros shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Aztecs concede defensively.

San Diego Leaders

Adryana Quezada: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG%

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG% Kim Villalobos: 10.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.6 FG%

10.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.6 FG% Abby Prohaska: 11.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

11.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jada Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (16-for-63)

10.4 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (16-for-63) Sarah Barcello: 8.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

San Diego State Leaders

San Diego Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 UNLV L 93-56 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/29/2023 @ Nevada L 76-63 Lawlor Events Center 12/3/2023 @ USC L 89-58 Galen Center 12/7/2023 San Diego State - Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/10/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome 12/20/2023 Montana - Jenny Craig Pavilion

San Diego State Schedule