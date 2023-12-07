How to Watch the San Diego vs. San Diego State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The San Diego Toreros (3-5) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Diego State Aztecs (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Diego vs. San Diego State Scoring Comparison
- The Aztecs' 66.7 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 66.6 the Toreros allow to opponents.
- San Diego State is 4-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
- San Diego's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.
- The Toreros record 64.1 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 65.0 the Aztecs give up.
- San Diego has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 65.0 points.
- San Diego State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 64.1 points.
- The Toreros shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Aztecs concede defensively.
San Diego Leaders
- Adryana Quezada: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG%
- Kim Villalobos: 10.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.6 FG%
- Abby Prohaska: 11.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Jada Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (16-for-63)
- Sarah Barcello: 8.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
San Diego State Leaders
San Diego Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UNLV
|L 93-56
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 76-63
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/3/2023
|@ USC
|L 89-58
|Galen Center
|12/7/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|12/20/2023
|Montana
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|UCSD
|L 77-71
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/1/2023
|Stanford
|L 85-44
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/4/2023
|Cal State LA
|W 76-71
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/7/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/20/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Rubin Arena
