San Diego vs. San Diego State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's contest between the San Diego Toreros (3-5) and San Diego State Aztecs (5-4) matching up at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 7.
In their last time out, the Toreros lost 89-58 to USC on Sunday.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Toreros suffered an 89-58 loss to USC. The Aztecs head into this contest following a 76-71 victory against Cal State LA on Monday. Kylie Horstmeyer scored a team-leading 18 points for the Toreros in the loss. Adryana Quezada scored a team-high 19 points for the Aztecs in the win.
San Diego vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
San Diego vs. San Diego State Score Prediction
- Prediction: San Diego 67, San Diego State 65
San Diego Schedule Analysis
- The Toreros' best win this season came against the Portland State Vikings, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 232) in our computer rankings. The Toreros took home the 71-43 win at home on November 11.
- The Toreros have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).
San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 232) on November 11
- 56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 311) on November 24
San Diego State Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Aztecs beat the Pennsylvania Quakers at home on November 25 by a score of 74-49.
San Diego State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-49 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 216) on November 25
- 77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 249) on November 13
- 68-45 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 327) on November 18
San Diego Leaders
- Veronica Sheffey: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.8 FG%
- Horstmeyer: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Harsimran Kaur: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 46.8 FG%
- Courtney Wristen: 6.9 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Kasey Neubert: 12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 52.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
San Diego State Leaders
- Quezada: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG%
- Kim Villalobos: 10.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.6 FG%
- Abby Prohaska: 11.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Jada Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (16-for-63)
- Sarah Barcello: 8.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
San Diego Performance Insights
- The Toreros average 64.1 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (225th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.
San Diego State Performance Insights
- The Aztecs put up 66.7 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (198th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.
