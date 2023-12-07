Thursday's contest between the San Diego Toreros (3-5) and San Diego State Aztecs (5-4) matching up at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 7.

In their last time out, the Toreros lost 89-58 to USC on Sunday.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Toreros suffered an 89-58 loss to USC. The Aztecs head into this contest following a 76-71 victory against Cal State LA on Monday. Kylie Horstmeyer scored a team-leading 18 points for the Toreros in the loss. Adryana Quezada scored a team-high 19 points for the Aztecs in the win.

San Diego vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

San Diego vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 67, San Diego State 65

San Diego Schedule Analysis

The Toreros' best win this season came against the Portland State Vikings, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 232) in our computer rankings. The Toreros took home the 71-43 win at home on November 11.

The Toreros have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins

71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 232) on November 11

56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 311) on November 24

San Diego State Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Aztecs beat the Pennsylvania Quakers at home on November 25 by a score of 74-49.

San Diego State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-49 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 216) on November 25

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 249) on November 13

68-45 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 327) on November 18

San Diego Leaders

Veronica Sheffey: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.8 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.8 FG% Horstmeyer: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Harsimran Kaur: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 46.8 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 46.8 FG% Courtney Wristen: 6.9 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.9 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Kasey Neubert: 12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 52.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

San Diego State Leaders

Quezada: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG%

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.0 FG% Kim Villalobos: 10.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.6 FG%

10.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.6 FG% Abby Prohaska: 11.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

11.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jada Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (16-for-63)

10.4 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (16-for-63) Sarah Barcello: 8.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros average 64.1 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (225th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs put up 66.7 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (198th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

