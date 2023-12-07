The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-0) take an eight-game win streak into a home contest against the Utah Utes (7-1), winners of five straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes put up an average of 99.0 points per game, 46.6 more points than the 52.4 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 52.4 points, Utah is 7-1.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.0 points.

The 70.3 points per game the Hawks average are 13.8 more points than the Utes give up (56.5).

When Saint Joseph's (PA) totals more than 56.5 points, it is 8-0.

Utah has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.

The Hawks are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 7% higher than the Utes allow to opponents (37.3%).

The Utes' 55.3 shooting percentage from the field is 19.7 higher than the Hawks have conceded.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Alissa Pili: 22.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 74.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

22.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 74.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Ines Vieira: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 54.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

8.0 PTS, 7.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 54.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Jenna Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 56.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

9.5 PTS, 56.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Reese Ross: 10.0 PTS, 65.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)

Utah Leaders

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 @ Bucknell W 71-46 Sojka Pavilion 12/2/2023 North Florida W 84-65 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/5/2023 @ Boston University W 62-47 Case Gym 12/7/2023 Utah - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/9/2023 Villanova - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/20/2023 New Hampshire - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Utah Schedule