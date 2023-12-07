The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-0) will play the Utah Utes (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Utah Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Chloe Welch: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Talya Brugler: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabby Casey: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah Players to Watch

