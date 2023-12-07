Thursday's game at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has the No. 11 Utah Utes (7-1) going head-to-head against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-0) at 7:00 PM (on December 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for Utah by a score of 72-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Hawks won on Tuesday 62-47 against Boston University.

The Hawks took care of business in their most recent matchup 62-47 against Boston University on Tuesday. The Utes enter this contest on the heels of an 87-68 victory over BYU on Saturday. In the Hawks' win, Mackenzie Smith led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding four rebounds and three assists). Alissa Pili's team-leading 23 points paced the Utes in the victory.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 72, Saint Joseph's (PA) 67

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule Analysis

Against the Temple Owls on November 22, the Hawks captured their signature win of the season, a 67-65 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

The Hawks have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Saint Joseph's (PA) 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 on the road over Temple (No. 127) on November 22

64-53 on the road over Drexel (No. 145) on November 19

77-49 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 200) on November 14

62-47 on the road over Boston University (No. 229) on December 5

84-65 at home over North Florida (No. 246) on December 2

Utah Schedule Analysis

On December 2 against the BYU Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in our computer rankings, the Utes captured their best win of the season, an 87-68 victory at home.

Utah has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 206) on November 19

98-34 at home over Merrimack (No. 306) on November 24

104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 314) on November 6

108-48 at home over South Carolina State (No. 339) on November 9

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Laura Ziegler: 12.4 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.4 BLK, 34.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

12.4 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.4 BLK, 34.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38) Talya Brugler: 14.9 PTS, 54.9 FG%

14.9 PTS, 54.9 FG% Smith: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Chloe Welch: 11.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Julia Nystrom: 5.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (12-for-20)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 22.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 74.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

22.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 74.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Ines Vieira: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 54.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

8.0 PTS, 7.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 54.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Jenna Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 56.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

9.5 PTS, 56.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Reese Ross: 10.0 PTS, 65.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks average 70.3 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 52.4 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes' +340 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 42.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 99.0 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 56.5 per outing (68th in college basketball).

