Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Hartman are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ryan Hartman vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus this season, in 14:16 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hartman has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 20 games this year, Hartman has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hartman has an assist in three of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Hartman hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 24.4% chance of Hartman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 20 Games 2 11 Points 2 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

