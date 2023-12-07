How to Watch the New Mexico vs. Southern Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New Mexico Lobos (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at The Pit.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
New Mexico Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
New Mexico vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Thunderbirds score an average of 69.7 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 61.3 the Lobos allow to opponents.
- Southern Utah has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
- New Mexico's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.
- The 66.7 points per game the Lobos score are the same as the Thunderbirds give up.
- New Mexico has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.
- When Southern Utah allows fewer than 66.7 points, it is 2-0.
- The Lobos are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Thunderbirds allow to opponents (41.6%).
- The Thunderbirds make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 5% higher than the Lobos' defensive field-goal percentage.
New Mexico Leaders
- Megan Smith: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Daylani Ballena: 16.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Ava Uhrich: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Samantha Johnston: 7.1 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
- Charli Kay: 6.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
Southern Utah Leaders
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 81-78
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 67-52
|The Pit
|12/4/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 68-45
|The Pit
|12/7/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|The Pit
|12/10/2023
|Hampton
|-
|The Pit
|12/17/2023
|Western New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Cal Baptist
|L 79-66
|America First Event Center
|12/2/2023
|Seattle U
|W 83-56
|America First Event Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 73-67
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/7/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|12/16/2023
|Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|America First Event Center
