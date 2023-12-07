The New Mexico Lobos (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at The Pit.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New Mexico Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

New Mexico vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

The Thunderbirds score an average of 69.7 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 61.3 the Lobos allow to opponents.

Southern Utah has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

New Mexico's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.

The 66.7 points per game the Lobos score are the same as the Thunderbirds give up.

New Mexico has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.

When Southern Utah allows fewer than 66.7 points, it is 2-0.

The Lobos are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Thunderbirds allow to opponents (41.6%).

The Thunderbirds make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 5% higher than the Lobos' defensive field-goal percentage.

New Mexico Leaders

Megan Smith: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Daylani Ballena: 16.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

16.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Ava Uhrich: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Samantha Johnston: 7.1 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

7.1 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41) Charli Kay: 6.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

Southern Utah Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Mexico Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 81-78 The Pit 12/2/2023 New Mexico State W 67-52 The Pit 12/4/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 68-45 The Pit 12/7/2023 Southern Utah - The Pit 12/10/2023 Hampton - The Pit 12/17/2023 Western New Mexico - The Pit

Southern Utah Schedule