The New Mexico Lobos (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at The Pit.

New Mexico Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: Stadium
New Mexico vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Thunderbirds score an average of 69.7 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 61.3 the Lobos allow to opponents.
  • Southern Utah has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • New Mexico's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The 66.7 points per game the Lobos score are the same as the Thunderbirds give up.
  • New Mexico has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.
  • When Southern Utah allows fewer than 66.7 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Lobos are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Thunderbirds allow to opponents (41.6%).
  • The Thunderbirds make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 5% higher than the Lobos' defensive field-goal percentage.

New Mexico Leaders

  • Megan Smith: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Daylani Ballena: 16.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Ava Uhrich: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Samantha Johnston: 7.1 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
  • Charli Kay: 6.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

Southern Utah Leaders

New Mexico Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 81-78 The Pit
12/2/2023 New Mexico State W 67-52 The Pit
12/4/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 68-45 The Pit
12/7/2023 Southern Utah - The Pit
12/10/2023 Hampton - The Pit
12/17/2023 Western New Mexico - The Pit

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Cal Baptist L 79-66 America First Event Center
12/2/2023 Seattle U W 83-56 America First Event Center
12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce L 73-67 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/7/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit
12/16/2023 Utah - America First Event Center
12/21/2023 Northern Arizona - America First Event Center

