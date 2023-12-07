The New Mexico Lobos (4-1) face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

New Mexico vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other New Mexico Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Aniyah Augmon: 12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlotte Kohl: 6.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Viane Cumber: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nyah Wilson: 14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Paula Reus: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.