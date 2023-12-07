New Mexico vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (7-2) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) squaring off at The Pit has a projected final score of 72-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 7.
The Lobos are coming off of a 68-45 win against Mississippi Valley State in their most recent game on Monday. The Thunderbirds' most recent outing was a 73-67 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday. Paula Reus totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Lobos. Daylani Ballena's team-leading 25 points paced the Thunderbirds in the loss.
New Mexico vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Mexico vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico 72, Southern Utah 63
New Mexico Schedule Analysis
- The Lobos' signature win this season came in a 67-52 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies on December 2.
- New Mexico has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).
New Mexico 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-52 at home over New Mexico State (No. 157) on December 2
- 64-55 at home over Tarleton State (No. 162) on November 12
- 75-74 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 201) on November 15
- 81-78 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 276) on November 28
- 57-48 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 291) on November 9
Southern Utah Schedule Analysis
- The Thunderbirds defeated the No. 324-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Seattle U Redhawks, 83-56, on December 2, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Lobos have tied for the 79th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).
New Mexico Leaders
- Aniyah Augmon: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Charlotte Kohl: 9.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.1 FG%
- Reus: 12.1 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
- Nyah Wilson: 15.2 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Viane Cumber: 11.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)
Southern Utah Leaders
- Megan Smith: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ballena: 16.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Ava Uhrich: 11.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Samantha Johnston: 7.1 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
- Charli Kay: 6.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
New Mexico Performance Insights
- The Lobos' +48 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.7 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per outing (128th in college basketball).
Southern Utah Performance Insights
- The Thunderbirds' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (129th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (302nd in college basketball).
