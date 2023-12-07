The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Johansson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson has averaged 16:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In one of 23 games this season, Johansson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Johansson has registered a point in a game eight times this season out of 23 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has an assist in eight of 23 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Johansson goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are giving up 70 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +31 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 3 9 Points 3 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.