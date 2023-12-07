How to Watch the Lehigh vs. La Salle Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The La Salle Explorers (3-5) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-1) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Stabler Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lehigh vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison
- The Explorers score only 0.7 more points per game (64.0) than the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents (63.3).
- La Salle is 2-3 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
- Lehigh is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.
- The Mountain Hawks record only 3.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Explorers allow (70.6).
- Lehigh is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.6 points.
- La Salle is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.
- This year the Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Explorers concede.
Lehigh Leaders
- Ella Stemmer: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71)
- Meghan O'Brien: 8.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Colleen McQuillen: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Lily Fandre: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
- Whitney Lind: 6.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%
La Salle Leaders
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 85-73
|Enmarket Arena
|11/28/2023
|Drexel
|W 58-57
|Stabler Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Hofstra
|W 68-56
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/7/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Rider
|-
|Stabler Arena
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 79-71
|Palestra
|12/3/2023
|Virginia
|L 94-73
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 98-67
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/17/2023
|Temple
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/21/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
