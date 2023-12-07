The La Salle Explorers (3-5) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-1) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Stabler Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Lehigh vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison

The Explorers score only 0.7 more points per game (64.0) than the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents (63.3).

La Salle is 2-3 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Lehigh is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.

The Mountain Hawks record only 3.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Explorers allow (70.6).

Lehigh is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.6 points.

La Salle is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.

This year the Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Explorers concede.

Lehigh Leaders

Ella Stemmer: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71)

15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71) Meghan O'Brien: 8.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

8.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Colleen McQuillen: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Lily Fandre: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Whitney Lind: 6.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%

La Salle Leaders

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Bowling Green L 85-73 Enmarket Arena 11/28/2023 Drexel W 58-57 Stabler Arena 12/3/2023 @ Hofstra W 68-56 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena 12/7/2023 La Salle - Stabler Arena 12/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center 12/30/2023 Rider - Stabler Arena

La Salle Schedule