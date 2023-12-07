The La Salle Explorers (3-5) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-1) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Stabler Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Lehigh vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison

  • The Explorers score only 0.7 more points per game (64.0) than the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents (63.3).
  • La Salle is 2-3 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
  • Lehigh is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.
  • The Mountain Hawks record only 3.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Explorers allow (70.6).
  • Lehigh is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.6 points.
  • La Salle is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.
  • This year the Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Explorers concede.

Lehigh Leaders

  • Ella Stemmer: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71)
  • Meghan O'Brien: 8.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Colleen McQuillen: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
  • Lily Fandre: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
  • Whitney Lind: 6.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%

La Salle Leaders

Lehigh Schedule

11/23/2023 Bowling Green L 85-73 Enmarket Arena
11/28/2023 Drexel W 58-57 Stabler Arena
12/3/2023 @ Hofstra W 68-56 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/7/2023 La Salle - Stabler Arena
12/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/30/2023 Rider - Stabler Arena

La Salle Schedule

11/29/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 79-71 Palestra
12/3/2023 Virginia L 94-73 Tom Gola Arena
12/5/2023 @ Rutgers L 98-67 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/7/2023 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena
12/17/2023 Temple - Tom Gola Arena
12/21/2023 Villanova - Tom Gola Arena

