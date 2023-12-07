The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-1) will play the La Salle Explorers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Lehigh vs. La Salle Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Lehigh Players to Watch

Ella Stemmer: 15.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Meghan O'Brien: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Colleen McQuillen: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Lily Fandre: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

