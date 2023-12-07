Lehigh vs. La Salle December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-1) will play the La Salle Explorers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Lehigh vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Lehigh Games
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Ella Stemmer: 15.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Meghan O'Brien: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Colleen McQuillen: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lily Fandre: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
