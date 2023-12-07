Thursday's contest that pits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-1) against the La Salle Explorers (3-5) at Stabler Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of Lehigh, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

In their last game on Sunday, the Mountain Hawks claimed a 68-56 win over Hofstra.

The Mountain Hawks head into this matchup on the heels of a 68-56 win over Hofstra on Sunday. The Explorers are coming off of a 98-67 loss to Rutgers in their most recent game on Tuesday. Ella Stemmer recorded 16 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Mountain Hawks. Nicole Melious' team-high 12 points paced the Explorers in the losing effort.

Lehigh vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Lehigh vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 75, La Salle 62

Lehigh Schedule Analysis

When the Mountain Hawks beat the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, who are ranked No. 125 in our computer rankings, on November 14 by a score of 78-77, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Lehigh has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Lehigh is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Lehigh 2023-24 Best Wins

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 125) on November 14

58-57 at home over Drexel (No. 145) on November 28

68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 279) on December 3

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 281) on November 17

82-64 over Marist (No. 331) on November 22

La Salle Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Explorers registered their best win of the season, a 73-68 victory over the Coppin State Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 265) in our computer rankings.

Based on the RPI, the Mountain Hawks have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 79th-most in the nation.

La Salle 2023-24 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Coppin State (No. 265) on November 6

62-53 at home over American (No. 272) on November 11

72-44 on the road over Rider (No. 332) on November 21

Lehigh Leaders

Stemmer: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71)

15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71) Meghan O'Brien: 8.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

8.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Colleen McQuillen: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Lily Fandre: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Whitney Lind: 6.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%

La Salle Leaders

Makayla Miller: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Molly Masciantonio: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Melious: 10.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)

10.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54) Gabby Turco: 6.8 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

6.8 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jolene Armendariz: 5.7 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.6 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball.

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers are being outscored by 6.6 points per game, with a -53 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.0 points per game (214th in college basketball), and allow 70.6 per contest (289th in college basketball).

