Can we anticipate Jon Merrill lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • Merrill has no points on the power play.
  • Merrill's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:18 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 2-1 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:25 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 7-4

Wild vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

