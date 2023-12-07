The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is set at 157.5.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Ames, Iowa

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -7.5 157.5

Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats

Iowa has played five games this season that ended with a point total higher than 157.5 points.

Iowa's matchups this season have a 165-point average over/under, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.

Iowa are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Hawkeyes have entered three games this season as the underdog by +240 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Iowa has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 1 12.5% 82.9 170.8 58.9 136 133.9 Iowa 5 71.4% 87.9 170.8 77.1 136 162.6

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes' 87.9 points per game are 29.0 more points than the 58.9 the Cyclones allow.

Iowa is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 58.9 points.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 5-3-0 5-1 5-3-0 Iowa 2-5-0 1-1 4-3-0

Iowa vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Iowa 13-3 Home Record 14-3 3-8 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

