The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 airing on ESPNU.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Information

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 15.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 16 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Curtis Jones: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Robert Jones: 9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tre King: 9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

Iowa vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank
31st 86.6 Points Scored 89.4 15th
1st 49.4 Points Allowed 76 279th
103rd 35.8 Rebounds 37.6 63rd
46th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 11.4 61st
302nd 5.6 3pt Made 6.6 242nd
45th 17.2 Assists 18.8 17th
7th 8 Turnovers 8 7th

