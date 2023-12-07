The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 airing on ESPNU.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Iowa Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 15.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 16 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Curtis Jones: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Robert Jones: 9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Tre King: 9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

Iowa vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank 31st 86.6 Points Scored 89.4 15th 1st 49.4 Points Allowed 76 279th 103rd 35.8 Rebounds 37.6 63rd 46th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 11.4 61st 302nd 5.6 3pt Made 6.6 242nd 45th 17.2 Assists 18.8 17th 7th 8 Turnovers 8 7th

