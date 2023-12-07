Iowa State vs. Iowa December 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPNU.
Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 15.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Curtis Jones: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Robert Jones: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tre King: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Iowa State vs. Iowa Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Iowa AVG
|Iowa Rank
|31st
|86.6
|Points Scored
|89.4
|15th
|1st
|49.4
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|279th
|103rd
|35.8
|Rebounds
|37.6
|63rd
|46th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|61st
|302nd
|5.6
|3pt Made
|6.6
|242nd
|45th
|17.2
|Assists
|18.8
|17th
|7th
|8.0
|Turnovers
|8.0
|7th
