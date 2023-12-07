Thursday's contest at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) at 7:30 PM (on December 7). Our computer prediction projects a 80-74 win for Iowa State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 80, Iowa 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-6.0)

Iowa State (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.4

Iowa State's record against the spread this season is 5-3-0, while Iowa's is 2-5-0. A total of five out of the Cyclones' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Hawkeyes' games have gone over.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (posting 87.9 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and conceding 77.1 per contest, 305th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential.

Iowa grabs 35.4 rebounds per game (88th in college basketball), compared to the 35.8 of its opponents.

Iowa makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (239th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Iowa has won the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 8.5 (12th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (170th in college basketball).

