The California Golden Bears (7-1) welcome in the Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cal Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Cal vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 26.7 more points per game (82.7) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (56.0).

Gonzaga has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 56.0 points.

Cal is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 82.7 points.

The Golden Bears score just 2.8 more points per game (72.0) than the Bulldogs allow (69.2).

Cal has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 69.2 points.

Gonzaga has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 72.0 points.

The Golden Bears are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (45.4%).

The Bulldogs make 49.0% of their shots from the field, 11.7% higher than the Golden Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cal Leaders

Leilani McIntosh: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

11.8 PTS, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Marta Suarez: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Ugonne Onyiah: 7.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.9 FG% McKayla Williams: 7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Kemery Martin: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Gonzaga Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 San Jose State W 74-51 Haas Pavilion 11/25/2023 @ Texas A&M L 65-51 Haas Pavilion 12/2/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 74-69 Haas Pavilion 12/7/2023 Gonzaga - Haas Pavilion 12/9/2023 Nevada - Haas Pavilion 12/15/2023 Eastern Washington - Haas Pavilion

Gonzaga Schedule