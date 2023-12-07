Thursday's game between the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) and California Golden Bears (7-1) matching up at Haas Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on December 7.

Their last time out, the Golden Bears won on Saturday 74-69 over Saint Mary's (CA).

In the Golden Bears' win, Ila Lane led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding seven rebounds and zero assists). Brynna Maxwell's team-high 27 points paced the Bulldogs in the win.

Cal vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cal vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 72, Cal 68

Cal Schedule Analysis

The Golden Bears' signature win of the season came against the Auburn Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Bears registered the 67-53 road win on November 17.

The Golden Bears have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Cal has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Cal is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Cal 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 62) on November 17

71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 70) on November 8

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 137) on November 13

74-69 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 165) on December 2

74-51 at home over San Jose State (No. 220) on November 24

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they beat the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 96-78.

The Bulldogs have three Quadrant 1 wins, the most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, which is tied for the 33rd-most.

Gonzaga has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

The Golden Bears have tied for the 79th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Gonzaga 2023-24 Best Wins

96-78 at home over Stanford (No. 9/AP Poll) on December 3

68-58 over Alabama (No. 29) on November 25

82-80 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 71) on November 29

83-70 on the road over Montana (No. 90) on November 6

91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 94) on November 12

Cal Leaders

Leilani McIntosh: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

11.8 PTS, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Marta Suarez: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Ugonne Onyiah: 7.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.9 FG% McKayla Williams: 7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Kemery Martin: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Gonzaga Leaders

Yvonne Ejim: 20.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 66.9 FG%

20.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 66.9 FG% Kayleigh Truong: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64) Kaylynne Truong: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 47.0 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

12.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 47.0 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Maxwell: 13.7 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.0 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 56.0 per contest (59th in college basketball).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +135 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.7 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and are allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 274th in college basketball.

