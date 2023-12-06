The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-2) will try to extend a three-game win run when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Lancers have taken six games in a row.

Utah Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
Utah Tech vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison

  • The Lancers put up an average of 77 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 66.3 the Trailblazers give up to opponents.
  • Cal Baptist has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • Utah Tech has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.
  • The Trailblazers record 77.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68 the Lancers give up.
  • Utah Tech has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68 points.
  • Cal Baptist is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.
  • The Trailblazers are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Lancers allow to opponents (36.8%).
  • The Lancers' 41 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Trailblazers have given up.

Utah Tech Leaders

  • Chloe Webb: 21 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)
  • Grace Schmidt: 15.3 PTS, 51.5 FG%
  • Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Kinsley Barrington: 8.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Khloe Lemon: 8.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

Cal Baptist Leaders

Utah Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ New Hampshire W 56-46 Whittemore Center
11/25/2023 @ Stonehill W 81-58 Merkert Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Utah Valley W 73-59 Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
12/6/2023 Cal Baptist - Burns Arena
12/9/2023 Weber State - Burns Arena
12/16/2023 Bethesda (CA) - Burns Arena

Cal Baptist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 UTEP W 90-87 CBU Events Center
11/22/2023 Portland W 71-66 CBU Events Center
11/28/2023 @ Southern Utah W 79-66 America First Event Center
12/6/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/9/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 CSU Fullerton - CBU Events Center

