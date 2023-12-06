How to Watch the Utah Tech vs. Cal Baptist Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-2) will try to extend a three-game win run when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Lancers have taken six games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Utah Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah Tech vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers put up an average of 77 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 66.3 the Trailblazers give up to opponents.
- Cal Baptist has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
- Utah Tech has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.
- The Trailblazers record 77.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68 the Lancers give up.
- Utah Tech has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68 points.
- Cal Baptist is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.
- The Trailblazers are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Lancers allow to opponents (36.8%).
- The Lancers' 41 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Trailblazers have given up.
Utah Tech Leaders
- Chloe Webb: 21 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)
- Grace Schmidt: 15.3 PTS, 51.5 FG%
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Kinsley Barrington: 8.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Khloe Lemon: 8.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
Cal Baptist Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|W 56-46
|Whittemore Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 81-58
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|W 73-59
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/6/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/9/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|-
|Burns Arena
Cal Baptist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|UTEP
|W 90-87
|CBU Events Center
|11/22/2023
|Portland
|W 71-66
|CBU Events Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 79-66
|America First Event Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|CBU Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.