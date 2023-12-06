The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-2) will try to extend a three-game win run when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Lancers have taken six games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Utah Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Tech vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison

The Lancers put up an average of 77 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 66.3 the Trailblazers give up to opponents.

Cal Baptist has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Utah Tech has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.

The Trailblazers record 77.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68 the Lancers give up.

Utah Tech has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68 points.

Cal Baptist is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.

The Trailblazers are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Lancers allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Lancers' 41 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Trailblazers have given up.

Utah Tech Leaders

Chloe Webb: 21 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

21 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37) Grace Schmidt: 15.3 PTS, 51.5 FG%

15.3 PTS, 51.5 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Kinsley Barrington: 8.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Khloe Lemon: 8.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

Cal Baptist Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 @ New Hampshire W 56-46 Whittemore Center 11/25/2023 @ Stonehill W 81-58 Merkert Gymnasium 12/2/2023 @ Utah Valley W 73-59 Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena 12/6/2023 Cal Baptist - Burns Arena 12/9/2023 Weber State - Burns Arena 12/16/2023 Bethesda (CA) - Burns Arena

Cal Baptist Schedule