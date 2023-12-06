Utah Tech vs. Cal Baptist December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's WAC schedule includes the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-2) against the Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) at 9:00 PM ET.
Utah Tech vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Macie Warren: 15.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddie Warren: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Breaunna Gillen: 15.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maggie McCord: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calyn Dallas: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
